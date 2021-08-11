NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,190,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.53. The stock had a trading volume of 897,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

