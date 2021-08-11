NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 3.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.95. 910,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.