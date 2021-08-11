NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,549,000. KLA accounts for about 2.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of KLA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $342.66. 828,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.97. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.