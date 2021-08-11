NZS Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

