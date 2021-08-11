NZS Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 873,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 197,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,358,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 3,928,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,611. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

