NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 104,612 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

