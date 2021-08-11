NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 177,385 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. Ball comprises approximately 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.27. Ball Co. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

