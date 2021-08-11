NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,774 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,000. ASML makes up about 1.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $789.22. 420,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $713.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

