NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,268 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

THO stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 425,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

