NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,608 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.24.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

