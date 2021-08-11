NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,755 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,755 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,576. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

