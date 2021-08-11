NZS Capital LLC Takes $15.62 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,000. Square comprises approximately 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.80, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

