NZS Capital LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 478,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

