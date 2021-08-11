NZS Capital LLC Takes $46.74 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,741,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.50. 2,288,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

