NZS Capital LLC Takes $9.52 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,887.57. 483,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,527.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,751.40 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,894.68.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

