NZS Capital LLC Takes $9.52 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,887.57. 483,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,527.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,751.40 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,894.68.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.