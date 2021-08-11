NZS Capital LLC Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 164,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 245,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.