NZS Capital LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.83. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

