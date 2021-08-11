Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $61.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 8,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,395,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,209,229 shares of company stock worth $491,980,789. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

