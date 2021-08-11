Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 787 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

