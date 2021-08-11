Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 117,988 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,362,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $9,240,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,391,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,447,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 86,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,915. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

