Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 1.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,516,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 252,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

