Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,759,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,475,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,287,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 318,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,063. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83.

