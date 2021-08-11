Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 36,988 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

DFAS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

