Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 2,128,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,352. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

