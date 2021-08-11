Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,468,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

