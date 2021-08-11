Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $11.86 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned about 2.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,409. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55.

