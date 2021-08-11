Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. 764,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

