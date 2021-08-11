Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.45% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 205,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. 96,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,009. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.92.

