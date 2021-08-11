Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 12,592,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.