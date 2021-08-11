Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 2,497 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

