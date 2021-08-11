Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.39. 3,063,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.31. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.