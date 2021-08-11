Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

