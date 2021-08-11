Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,145,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 706,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,167. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41.

