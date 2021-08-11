Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 2,770 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,660,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

