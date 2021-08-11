Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 7.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 17.45 and last traded at 17.56. 90,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,848,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.07.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is 22.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

