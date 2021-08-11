Oatly Group (OTLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.10 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 18.16. 10,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is 22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 17.04 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

