Obee Network One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $8,152.89 and $13.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

