Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 3.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.06. The company had a trading volume of 171,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

