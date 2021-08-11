Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Shares of W stock traded up $24.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.08. 3,080,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.35. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

