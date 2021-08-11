Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 895.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

SH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,816. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

