Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.06. 1,823,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.35, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

