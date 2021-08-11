Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.47. 2,654,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

