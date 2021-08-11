Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

