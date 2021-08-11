Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $40.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,485.23. The company had a trading volume of 916,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,452.19. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.