Ocean Protocol Market Cap Hits $405.59 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $405.59 million and $63.72 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

