OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.