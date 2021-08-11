OctoFi Price Up 4.4% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $12.71 or 0.00027348 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $214,271.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

