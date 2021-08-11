Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.75. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 64,371 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 4.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

