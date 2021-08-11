Oddz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00151731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00152814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.51 or 0.99682301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00843316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

