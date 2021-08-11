Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $6.65 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $142,521.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

